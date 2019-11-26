Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Reopens after Big Renovation

On the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao, part of the “ABC islands” (Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao), a 336-room property has reopened on six oceanfront acres just outside the capital of Willemstad. The Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort began welcoming guests in mid-November after a $40 million renovation that updated the property’s design to feature neutral tones, hints of blues and orange, and nautical accents.

Groups will find two ballrooms—the 5,000-square-foot Royal Ballroom and the 3,000-square-foot Queens Ballroom—but they may be drawn outdoors to the property’s memorable open-air event spaces, including a botanical garden and a 10,000-square-foot oceanfront space on the resort’s beach.

Guest rooms offer private balconies, spa-grade bathrooms, and artwork made from local recycled plastics. Other property features include the C-Spice restaurant, with European- and Latin-influenced Caribbean fare; a cigar lounge; a state-of-the-art gym with daily classes, including yoga; an adult and family-friendly pool; and more.

An all-inclusive Marriott is also reportedly under development in Curaçao that will be part of its Autograph Collection; it’s set to begin construction in June 2020.