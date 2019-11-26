Skip navigation
Menu
Curaçao-Marriott-Beach2.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Reopens after Big Renovation

A Dutch-Caribbean mix for meetings of up to 850 people

On the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao, part of the “ABC islands” (Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao), a 336-room property has reopened on six oceanfront acres just outside the capital of Willemstad. The Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort began welcoming guests in mid-November after a $40 million renovation that updated the property’s design to feature neutral tones, hints of blues and orange, and nautical accents.

Groups will find two ballrooms—the 5,000-square-foot Royal Ballroom and the 3,000-square-foot Queens Ballroom—but they may be drawn outdoors to the property’s memorable open-air event spaces, including a botanical garden and a 10,000-square-foot oceanfront space on the resort’s beach.

Guest rooms offer private balconies, spa-grade bathrooms, and artwork made from local recycled plastics. Other property features include the C-Spice restaurant, with European- and Latin-influenced Caribbean fare; a cigar lounge; a state-of-the-art gym with daily classes, including yoga; an adult and family-friendly pool; and more.

An all-inclusive Marriott is also reportedly under development in Curaçao that will be part of its Autograph Collection; it’s set to begin construction in June 2020.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
HiltonMemphis2.jpg
Large Memphis Meetings Property Gets Upgrades
Nov 25, 2019
Dominica_ext.png
Boutique Beachfront Resort Has Outsized Meeting Space and Spa
Nov 19, 2019
The Art Deco-style lobby elevators at The Sinclair hotel in Fort Worth, Texas
Art Deco Meets High Tech in New Fort Worth Hotel
Nov 19, 2019
CliftSonestaSF1revised.png
Renovated SF Hotel Near Moscone Center to Reopen in January
Nov 15, 2019