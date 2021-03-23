Cowboy-Chic Hotel Opens at Fort Worth Stockyards

If cattle drives and rodeo shows make your attendees smile, the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District’s new “rustic-luxe” hotel might be a good fit.

Hotel Drover, part of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, has just opened with 200 guest rooms and several unique meeting venues. It’s the anchor property for Mule Alley, an area with restored horse and mule barns that have been turned into restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues.

Drover’s design aims for cowboy chic, with Western touches such as leather check-in booths, antler and blackened-steel chandeliers, and cowhide lounge chairs. Its 26 suites feature oversized bronze soaking tubs, fireplaces, and terraces.

Groups will find nearly 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. The Barn (pictured) is a 4,000-square-foot venue with vaulted ceilings that is both rustic and elegant, with 150-year-old reclaimed timber beams and contrasting Italian-crystal chandeliers. The Barn also features a 2,500-square-foot outdoor lawn that overlooks Marine Creek.

Other indoor spaces include Legacy Hall, accommodating up to 240 people, two smaller meeting spaces, and The Drover Boardroom.

A half-acre space called The Backyard has a heated pool and jacuzzi, three private cabanas, fire pits, a bar along Marine Creek, and yard games.



Hotel Drover is a 27-mile drive from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.