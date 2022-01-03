Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Convenience and Elegance in a New U.K. Fairmont

The property brings meeting space for up to 700 in a country-estate setting just 15 minutes from Heathrow.

Accor’s luxury Fairmont brand opened a 200-room country hotel in Englefield Green, U.K., on New Year’s Day. Just 15 minutes west of Heathrow Airport and 20 minutes south of Windsor Castle, the new Fairmont Windsor Park is on the site of the former Savills Court Hotel and Spa and set beside Windsor Great Park, a royal park with gardens, old forests, and monuments.

The elegant new-build property includes a meeting-and-events wing with 15 meeting rooms, including an 8,600-square-foot, pillar-free ballroom for up to 700 guests. Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 11.57.45 AM.png

There are also seven food and beverage outlets plus an extensive spa with 18 treatment rooms, a six-person hammam, a cryotherapy chamber, a salt room, and an indoor pool.

Fairmont Windsor Park is the brand’s fourth hotel in the U.K. and Ireland, joining The Savoy in London, Fairmont St. Andrews, and Carton House, a Fairmont-managed property in Kildare, Ireland.  

 

