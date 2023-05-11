Convene’s 12th London Location Will Be a Record Breaker

Convene was largely a U.S.-based collection of day-meeting venues until the acquisition of etc.venues in February. The company, which now has 39 locations across nine cities in the U.S. and U.K., has announced that it will continue its international growth, with plans to add a 12th London location in the first quarter of 2024.

The new property, Convene Sancroft, St. Paul’s, will feature a 900-person grand hall, the largest meeting space in the Convene portfolio as well as the largest single above-ground room in the City of London—the central business and financial district within the greater London metropolitan area.

The 45,000-square-foot venue comprises 5,000 square feet on the building’s ground floor as well as the entire 40,000-square-foot first floor. In total, Convene Sancroft, St. Paul's will have seven meeting rooms and a maximum capacity of 1,200 attendees.

The building will also have a 3,000-square-foot amenity center with a lounge area, cafe with barista, and library. While designed and managed by Convene, it will be open to all business tenants in the building.

Named for its proximity to St. Paul’s Cathedral, the new Convene property is located in Paternoster Square, about a 75-minute drive from Heathrow International Airport.