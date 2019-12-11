Convene Gets Supersized in NYC

At Brookfield Place, a shopping, dining, and cultural events complex near the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, Convene has opened a 73,000-square-foot meeting and event venue. The location, known as 225 Liberty, has several large meeting rooms (the largest holds 615 people) and total capacity for up to 1,000.

This is Convene’s 30th location nationally, and its sixth within Brookfield Properties’ portfolio. The company’s meeting spaces are typically for 20 to 200 attendees, although meeting rooms for 300 to 400 people are not uncommon. Spaces at the 225 Liberty site include the Hub, seating 220 attendees and divisible into three smaller spaces; Hall 1, seating 615; Hall 2, seating 479; and several other spaces for breakouts, meals, and breaks. The venue will also include a retail coffee shop and café.

Convene’s properties are purpose-built for meetings, with built-in technology, high-speed Internet, unlimited refreshment breaks, and on-site catering.