Convene Debuts First of Four New Meeting Locations in Chicago

Convene has opened the first of four planned meeting facilities in Chicago, with 50,000 square feet of gathering space over two floors of the 37-story Citadel Center on S. Dearborn Ave, within the Loop. The largest meeting room at this location can accommodate up to 280 attendees, and there are several “quiet” rooms for board meetings, brainstorming sessions, and co-working. The space has direct street-level access on the ground floor and includes a café serving For Five Coffee Roasters, Convene’s artisanal coffee partner.

MeetingsNet will be hosting the Risk360 conference at this facility on March 5, featuring risk-management education from attorney and professor Tyra Hilliard, PhD.; professor Linda Robson of Endicott College; and Bob Mellinger, CEO of Attainium Corp.

Convene's Citadel Center venue is designed with the brand’s trademark “industrial chic” aesthetic and is conveniently situated between two of Chicago’s elevated metro lines and near several restaurants and cafes.

Hotels within walking distance of the facility include a JW Marriott, Palmer House (a Hilton Hotel), the Kimpton Gray Hotel, and Hyatt Centric the Loop.

Convene currently has more than 20 locations in the U.S.: In Chicago, New York City, Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Los Angeles.