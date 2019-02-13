Menu
Convene Chicago
Destination & Venue News

Convene Debuts First of Four New Meeting Locations in Chicago

MeetingsNet’s Risk360 conference on March 5 will be one of the first events in the latest facility.

Convene has opened the first of four planned meeting facilities in Chicago, with 50,000 square feet of gathering space over two floors of the 37-story Citadel Center on S. Dearborn Ave, within the Loop. The largest meeting room at this location can accommodate up to 280 attendees, and there are several “quiet” rooms for board meetings, brainstorming sessions, and co-working. The space has direct street-level access on the ground floor and includes a café serving For Five Coffee Roasters, Convene’s artisanal coffee partner.

MeetingsNet will be hosting the Risk360 conference at this facility on March 5, featuring risk-management education from attorney and professor Tyra Hilliard, PhD.; professor Linda Robson of Endicott College; and Bob Mellinger, CEO of Attainium Corp.

Convene's Citadel Center venue is designed with the brand’s trademark “industrial chic” aesthetic and is conveniently situated between two of Chicago’s elevated metro lines and near several restaurants and cafes.

Hotels within walking distance of the facility include a JW Marriott, Palmer House (a Hilton Hotel), the Kimpton Gray Hotel, and Hyatt Centric the Loop.

Convene currently has more than 20 locations in the U.S.: In Chicago, New York City, Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Hilton Mall
New Hilton to Open in the Heart of the Capital
Feb 13, 2019
Oceanside
Hyatt Breaks Ground on Two California Oceanfront Properties
Feb 12, 2019
omni houston redo
Four-Diamond Houston Hotel Completes $30 Million Renovation
Feb 09, 2019
W Dubai
Another Luxury Meeting Hotel Opens on the Palm Jumeirah
Feb 06, 2019