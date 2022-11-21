Convene Announces Return to the West Coast

Convene, which was forced to close many of its day-meeting facilities during the pandemic, has rebuilt its portfolio over the past year. The company’s growth includes the launch of its first non-North American location in London in May, and new plans for its first Bay Area property, expected to open before the end of 2023.

Located a block from San Francisco’s Union Square, the new Convene location will have a lobby on the ground floor of the redeveloped 100 Stockton Street building, the former Macy’s Men’s store that will reopen as a mixed-use development next year. Convene’s 65,000-square-foot space will include six meeting rooms across floors four and five.



Another 100 Stockton Street tenant will be Chotto Matte, a Japanese-Peruvian-inspired restaurant set to open second quarter of 2023 on the building’s rooftop. In total, the 100 Stockton Street project is 265,000 square feet on eight levels.



Convene currently has 22 properties open or soon to open, including 12 in New York City; five in Chicago; two in Philadelphia; two in Washington, D.C.; one in Boston; and one in London. The San Francisco property will not be Convene’s first on the West Coast; before the pandemic it had two meeting locations in Los Angeles.



Convene at 100 Stockton is 14 miles from San Francisco International Airport.