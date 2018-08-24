Connection 2018 Wraps Up in Poland with Awards, Announcements

Global DMC Partners Connection 2018 concluded this week with an awards ceremony for planners and destination management companies. The event, held in Warsaw, Poland for the first time, attracted just under 200 industry professionals who explored this up-and-coming meetings destination. An optional post-event educational tour of the Auschwitz concentration camp drew 35 meeting planners and DMC professionals.

Last year’s event, at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, delivered educational sessions broken out by corporate, association, and incentive events. This year, offerings were divided into U.S. versus international events for all industry members, and included a roundtable discussion on general data protection regulations and the related role of meeting planners. There was also a presentation from Michael Dominguez, futurist and chief sales officer for MGM International.

At the awards celebration during closing ceremonies, Fagel Baer, corporate meeting and event planner at Ferguson Enterprises in Norfolk, Virginia, was honored with the 2018 Rising Star award, while Kuba Piotrowski, global conference and event manager with Oriflame, was declared 2018 Global Planner of the Year. Piotrowski also serves on the Global DMC Partners Customer Advisory Board.



During the ceremony, Catherine Chaulet, president of Global DMC Partners, said, “We are delighted to recognize meeting planners through our client awards each year. Both Kuba and Fagel, along with their companies, are huge proponents of Global DMC Partners and the DMC Industry as a whole, and it is planners like them who inspire our network to perform at the highest standards to continuously exceed our clients’ needs.”

Realize Colorado and Shackman Associates were awarded U.S. Partner of the Year, and Tropical Incentives won International Partner of the Year. Tropical Incentives will also play host to Connection 2019 from August 22-25, 2019 at the Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun Resort & Spa in Cancun, Mexico.