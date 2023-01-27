Skip navigation
Connecticut Resort Renovates Large Expo Space

Foxwoods Resort Casino has reopened its 47,000-square-foot expo center with refreshed spaces and updated technology elements.

Set in the forest of eastern Connecticut between Boston and New York City, the Native American-owned and -operated Foxwoods Resort Casino has reopened its Rainmaker Expo Center with new décor, carpets, and lighting as well as more than 40 LED monitors with 65-inch screens scattered throughout the facility.

In addition, the 47,000-square-foot center’s prefunction area now features six registration counters, while a 2,100-square-foot breakout room has been built adjacent to the expo space. One other element that will be ready by summer: a large outdoor patio.

As for dedicated conference space at Foxwoods, there is 110,000 square feet that includes a 47,500-square-foot ballroom (the largest in the norFoxwoods2.pngtheastern U.S.) that’s divisible by eight; a 15,000-square-foot ballroom that’s divisible by 11; an 8,000-square-foot junior ballroom; and more than 20 breakout rooms. The resort offers more than 2,000 guest rooms across three distinct properties: the 828-unit Fox Tower, the 785-unit Grand Pequot Tower, the 317-unit Grand Cedar Hotel, and 23 Grand Pequot Villas.

Recreational amenities on property include a 350,000-square-foot casino, a dozen bars and restaurants, two golf courses, and two full-service spas. Foxwoods Resort Casino is 44 miles from T.F. Green International Airport in Providence, R.I; 50 miles from Bradley International Airport in Hartford; 77 miles from downtown Boston; and 140 miles from midtown Manhattan.

