Colorado “Smart City” Has New Hotel with Meeting Space

Colorado’s Peña Station NEXT is a new planned community designed to use renewable energy and public transport to maintain a low carbon footprint. The 226-room Hyatt Place Peña Station/Denver Airport is the first hotel to open in the community and supports its sustainability and wellness goals with local food and beverage options, curated works from local artists, and wellness amenities including an indoor pool and 24-hour fitness center. Located next to a station on the Mile High City’s light railway that’s only one stop from Denver International Airport, the seven-story facility is built to silver LEED certification standards.

The hotel’s resident golden retriever puppy named Denver happily greets guests at the front desk, while the hotel features a breakfast bar, grab-and-go market, and The Bar, a lounge with regionally inspired casual fare plus local brews.

The property has 4,026 square feet of meeting space that can accommodate up to 440 attendees. The two largest spaces are 1,741 square feet each and equipped with LCD projectors and screens. Two boardrooms accommodate more intimate meetings.

The hotel is two and a half miles from the recently opened Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center that features 485,000 square feet of event space.