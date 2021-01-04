Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Chicagoland Property Takes Shape

Surrounded by pharma and tech firms, a hotel plans an April opening in Lake Forest, Ill.

Lake Forest, Ill., a community in Chicago’s metro north area along the shores of Lake Michigan, hasn’t seen a new hotel open in 92 years. That will change in April if all goes as planned for The Forester Hotel.

The new 156-room property going up on North Field Drive will be “the first boutique-inspired Hyatt Place hotel in the world,” adding local flavor to the well-known brand, according to Janko Hospitality, the property’s Midwest-centered hotel management company.

The Forester will have three event rooms: the 1,676-square-foot Lupine Room with access to an outdoor patio; the 2,232-square-foot Aster Room, divisible into two rooms; and the intimate Blue Stem Room for up to 45 people. On site, the full-service Oaken Bistro + Bar will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a focus on seasonal American dishes.

Corporate neighbors for the new property include Trustmark, Pfizer, AbbVie, TerSera, Abbott Diagnostics, and Hospria. O’Hare International is 22 miles south via Rte. 294.

