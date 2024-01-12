Skip navigation
Hyatt Regency Chicago.png
The Hyatt Regency Chicago (center, brown buildings) on the Chicago River
Destination & Venue News

In Chicago, the World’s Largest Hyatt Is Upgrading

Its first major renovation in a decade, the Hyatt Regency Chicago is redoing all guest rooms and two ballrooms.

Chicago’s largest hotel and the largest Hyatt in the world, Hyatt Regency Chicago, is scheduled to complete a major renovation this spring. The $102 million project is focused on the property’s 2,032 guest rooms and suites as well as two ballrooms, the 16,560-square-foot Regency Ballroom and the 9,853-square-foot Crystal Ballroom.

The property’s last major renovation was in 2013 when the property spent $168 million on a lobby and meeting-space upgrade (lobby below).

In total, the property has 240,000 square feet of group space in up to 84 meeting rooms. The largest ballroom is 24,282 square feet, with 17-foot ceilings and capacity for 2,280 attendees for a banquet. But the largest space overall is the 70,000-square-foot Riverside Centre Exhibition Hall, which can accommodate 283 10-by-10 booths or a banquet for up to 2,676 people.

HRC Lobby.pngIn addition to banquet fare, attendees will find Swing by American Craft Kitchen & Bar for farm-to-fork dining; Stetson Modern Steak + Sushi for sustainably sourced beef and seafood; and Big Bar, a cocktail lounge that boasts the longest freestanding bar in North America.

The hotel is on East Wacker Drive, overlooking the Chicago River. The drive to O’Hare International Airport is 18 miles, about a 30-minute drive in light traffic.

