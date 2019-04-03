Chicago Selects Design for Major Airport Expansion

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport has taken the next step toward its upcoming $8.5 billion expansion, awarding the design contract for the new 2.2-million-square-foot O’Hare Global Terminal to architectural firm Studio ORD led by Chicago architect Jeanne Gang.

The new terminal will more than double the space of Terminal 2, which it will replace, and add more gates, improve screening and baggage handling, increase space for concessions, and make it easier for travelers to connect between domestic and international flights.