Chicago’s Kimpton Hotel Monaco Rebrands as L7 Chicago

L7 Chicago opened in June, the first L7-branded property in North America from South Korea-based Lotte Hotels & Resorts.

A Kimpton property for nearly 25 years, the 191-room, 14-story hotel at 225 N. Wabash Ave. is close to the Chicago Riverwalk.

Renovations began last summer, with the demolition of the ground-floor restaurant and lobby, then in November guest-room renovations started on the top floor. Working down, floor by floor, the project installed new carpet, wall coverings, finishes, and furniture throughout the guest rooms and corridors. The property remained open during construction, although the official reopening and rebranding was not until June 11.

L7 Chicago has a modest amount of well-appointed meeting space. The 2,700-square-foot Paris Ballroom can accommodate 190 people for a banquet or 245 seated theater style, or be divided into three meeting spaces of 570, 780, and 1,350 square feet. The two additional meeting rooms are the 960-square-foot Athens Room and the 478-square-foot boardroom.

The ground-floor restaurant, now called Perilla Korean American Steakhouse, opens in early July.