Chicago Financial-District Property Plans Spring Opening

A third Marriott-branded hotel will open in the heart of Chicago’s financial district this spring. Sharing a square block with the JW Marriott Chicago and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, and just around the corner from W Chicago City Center, The LaSalle Chicago, an Autograph Collection hotel, is aiming for a March opening.

The 21-story property will add 232 luxury guest rooms and suites to the neighborhood, plus meeting space for groups of up to 150 people in its largest room, the 2,155-square-foot LaSalle Ballroom.

In addition, meeting planners will find six usable spaces on the 21st floor: Three 827-square-foot meeting rooms, a 14-seat boardroom, a library that can host 25 for a reception, and a private dining room seating 18. There’s also a semi-private solarium near the lobby for receptions of up to 60 people.



Luxury features at the property will include marble bathrooms, Frette linens, and a gym with Peloton bikes. A fine-dining restaurant named Grill on 21 and a lobby lounge and bar will also be part of the experience.



The LaSalle Chicago is 2.7 miles from McCormick Place convention center and 30 minutes from O’Hare International