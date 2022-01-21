Skip navigation
Menu
chiad-library-8093-hor-clsc.jpg
The library on the 21st floor of The LaSalle Chicago can be used for small-group receptions.
Destination & Venue News

Chicago Financial-District Property Plans Spring Opening

The luxury LaSalle Chicago will be courting smaller high-end meetings once it opens its doors in March near the corner of LaSalle and West Adams streets.

A third Marriott-branded hotel will open in the heart of Chicago’s financial district this spring. Sharing a square block with the JW Marriott Chicago and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, and just around the corner from W Chicago City Center, The LaSalle Chicago, an Autograph Collection hotel, is aiming for a March opening.

The 21-story property will add 232 luxury guest rooms and suites to the neighborhood, plus meeting space for groups of up to 150 people in its largest room, the 2,155-square-foot LaSalle Ballroom.

chiad-king-room-8082-hor-clsc.jpgIn addition, meeting planners will find six usable spaces on the 21st floor: Three 827-square-foot meeting rooms, a 14-seat boardroom, a library that can host 25 for a reception, and a private dining room seating 18. There’s also a semi-private solarium near the lobby for receptions of up to 60 people.

Luxury features at the property will include marble bathrooms, Frette linens, and a gym with Peloton bikes. A fine-dining restaurant named Grill on 21 and a lobby lounge and bar will also be part of the experience.

The LaSalle Chicago is 2.7 miles from McCormick Place convention center and 30 minutes from O’Hare International

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
MorristownHyatt0122a1.png
Suburban N.J. Hotel Gets Meetings Refresh, New Spaces
Jan 20, 2022
Hyatt-iPhone-and-Apple-Watch-will-be-NFC-room-keys.jpg
End-to-End iPhone Travel Tools
Jan 20, 2022
Article_Salles_Rondes_04[5].jpg
Sponsored Content
IACC’s 42 Year Commitment to Meetings Brilliance
Jan 20, 2022
wave exterior2.png
234-Key Hotel Opens in Orlando Medical Park
Jan 19, 2022