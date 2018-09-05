Charlotte Hotel Renovation Inspired by History and Precious Objects

The Ballantyne, a Luxury Collection Hotel, has finished a complete renovation of its 204 guest rooms, 30,000 square feet of meeting space, and on-campus retreat lodge with an additional 35 guest rooms. The refresh pays homage to the area’s past with two bronze Dalmatian statues, the dogs that commonly roamed the area when it was a hunting ground. A new color scheme features hints of gold honoring North Carolina as the first state where gold was discovered, and green in tribute to the “Carolina Emperor,” the largest cut emerald found in the state.

Event space includes the 6,230-square-foot Ballantyne Ballroom, which has an additional 1,500 square feet of prefunction space, and the 3,510-square-foot Fairway Ballroom. The Carolina Room has a wraparound balcony of more than 2,500 square feet. There is also the Verandah balcony and the Rose Garden patio and event lawn for outdoor receptions.

The hotel has a fine dining restaurant, The Gallery; the Ryal, a coffee bar overlooking the gardens; and lunch is served in the Golf Pavilion. Amenities include golf, indoor and outdoor pools, tennis, a fitness center, and a spa featuring Rose Garden and tea-based seasonal treatments.

The Ballantyne is located adjacent to Charlotte’s walking and jogging trails and 18 miles from Charlotte Douglas International Airport.