Skip navigation
Menu
Mills3.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Charleston’s Pink Property, The Mills House, Gets a Makeover

An historic Lowcountry property finishes a full refresh and aligns with Hilton’s Curio Collection.

For groups, the newly renovated Mills House hotel in Charleston, S.C., sits at a fitting address in the city’s historic downtown: Meeting Street.

The landmark pink hotel, which dates to 1853 (though the original building was demolished and replicated in the 1960s) has completed a full renovation of its 218 guest rooms and suites, added a rooftop terrace and bar, and opened two restaurants. The transformation has culminated in the property becoming part of Hilton’s Curio Collection, the portfolio’s first property in South Carolina.

Exterior (1).jpgThe upscale hotel includes a light-filled lobby and lots of indoor/outdoor spaces including a courtyard, complete with fireplace and comfortable couches.

Meeting space at the property includes the 2,485-square-foot Signers Ballroom on the first floor, divisible into three breakouts (Rutledge, Heyward, and Lynch) each accommodating 75. The hotel itself has another half-dozen small meeting rooms, but its biggest space is next door. Hibernian Hall, owned and managed by the Hibernian Society and on the National Registry of Historic Places, offers groups that are lodging at Mills House a 3,640-square-foot meeting room upstairs with a 600-square-foot stage and 20-foot ceilings. Downstairs, a 2,397-square-foot gathering space, a library, and an elegant rotunda can all be used for meetings or receptions.

Mills2.pngThe hotel is located in Charleston’s French Quarter, about six blocks from White Point Garden on the south end of the city, where the Ashley and Cooper rivers meet. The College of Charleston is a less than a mile from the hotel, and Charleston International Airport is 12 miles north, about a 25-minute drive.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
KimptonMexico1022b.png
Kimpton to Enter All-Inclusive Niche with Mexico Property
Oct 25, 2022
HayesMansion1022a.png
Upscale San Jose Property Completes Major Renovation
Oct 24, 2022
GettyImages-183132167.jpg
Many Planners Are About to Get Even Busier
Oct 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 12.37.09 PM.png
Hyatt Luxury Property in Phoenix Completes Meeting-Space Renovation
Oct 20, 2022