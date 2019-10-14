Catering, Contracts in Place for New Las Vegas Conference Center

With less than five months before the March opening of Caesars Forum, the new 550,000-square-foot conference center on the Las Vegas Strip, has announced that the facility’s catering services leadership team is in place and that more than $300 million of contracted business has been signed, including with meetings and events organizations such as Meeting Professionals International, Cvent, ConferenceDirect, and HelmsBriscoe. Of those contracts, 75 percent represent new business for Caesars Entertainment.

The Executive Director of Catering and Convention Services will be Bill Dosch who will lead Vikki Kydd Derrod McKinney, Jennifer Black, Jamie Fox, and Matt Nitsche on the Caesars Forum operations team

Caesars Forum is notable for being designed entirely on one level and also for the ambitious construction of the two largest pillarless ballrooms in the world. The 110,000-square-foot ballrooms are each the size of a football field and are complemented by two smaller 40,000-square-foot ballrooms. An additional 119 breakout rooms, including six high-tech boardrooms, allows for more than 1,000 different meeting-room configurations. Adjacent to the Forum is the Forum Plaza, a 100,000-square-foot, partly shaded outdoor event space with access to the Linq Promenade.

Up to 10,000 attendees will be able to gather at the new LEED Silver-certified conference facility, and they will have a choice of 20,000 Caesars Entertainment-owned hotel rooms with walking distance.