In Cancun, Kempinski Takes Over Ritz Resort

This month, the Swiss luxury brand Kempinski Hotels adds a Cancun resort to its portfolio, taking over operations of the former Ritz-Carlton, Cancun.

Through the end of the year, the beachfront property will be called Grand Hotel Cancun, while it transitions to the Kempinski brand standards. Come January, it will be renamed Kempinski Hotel Cancun.



The property has 315 guest rooms and 48 suites, all with balconies or terraces and views of the Caribbean. Eight dining options, two swimming pools, a spa with relaxation gardens, and a tennis center are among the on-site amenities.



For incentive programs and conference groups, meeting space includes an 11,220-square-foot ballroom, which can be divided into three breakout rooms, and a 3,800-square-foot junior ballroom that’s divisible by two. Scenic outdoor spaces include a beachfront venue for up to 700 guests.



This is Kempinski’s fifth hotel in the Caribbean, joining three in Cuba—Cayo Guillermo Resort Kempinski Cuba, Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana, and Gran Hotel Bristol—and one in Portsmouth, Dominica, called Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica.



Located in Cancun’s hotel zone, Kempinski Hotel Cancun is 25 minutes from Cancun International Airport.