Can a Creative Location Inspire a Creative Meeting?

In Fayetteville, Ga., less than 30 minutes south of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Trilith Guesthouse will open in late January with 193 guest rooms, including 36 suites, and a total of 17,396 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.

The property is directly across from Trilith Studios, a film- and television-production studio (formerly known as Pinewood Atlanta Studios) with 1,000 acres of soundstages, offices, and backlots, where such projects as Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and the latest seasons of Family Feud have come to life. The hotel is part of the mixed-use, master-planned community of Trilith, which has grown up around the studio over the past seven years

The main meeting spaces at the $75 million new-build hotel include the 6,300-square-foot Pavilion, which can host up to 400 for a banquet; the 3,432-square-foot Main Stage ballroom and its 1,450 square feet of prefunction space; and the 10,000-square-foot event lawn.



The hotel, part of Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio, is owned by Development Ventures Group Inc., Mainsail Lodging & Development, and Trilith Development. Also of interest to event planners is Trilith Development’s "Trilith Live" complex, set to open in 2025 with an 1,800-seat auditorium, a luxury cinema, two live-audience television stages, and office and retail space.