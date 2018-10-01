California Wine Country Gets a Refurbished and Expanded Group-Focused Property

October 1 saw the unveiling of the expanded, redesigned, and renamed Hyatt Regency Wine Country in downtown Santa Rosa, Cailf. Located 70 miles from both San Francisco and Oakland international airports, the Hyatt Regency is within 20 minutes of 200 wineries and just steps away from Santa Rosa's boutiques, antique shops, wine bars, tasting rooms, and unique restaurants.

Besides adding 89 guest rooms in a newly constructed wing, the 253-room property redesigned its 15 indoor meeting rooms, which total 18,000 square feet. The Hyatt’s new interior design "reflects our appreciation for the land, rolling hillsides, and striking sunsets” of the Sonoma region, and thus made significant use of earthy colors, textures, and natural accents, says John McAuliffe, general manager. The lobby features handcrafted details and rustic touches, including the layering of wood tones, brushed metals, and woven textures. The lobby transitions to the function spaces, which have distinctive bronze, iron, and seeded-glass decorative elements.



In addition, new features were added to the 20,000 square feet of outdoor function space, including an 80-foot-long, 12-foot-high water wall to serve as a backdrop for special events. Receptions are possible underneath a grapevine-covered arbor located poolside, or alongside manicured floral gardens. Informal gatherings can take place around a 10-foot crystal fire pit that's set near a creekside walking path.



Given the region's strong focus on food and wine, the Hyatt Regency will open by end of October a new restaurant named Brassiere, featuring Sonoma County-influenced farm-to-table dishes alongside custom cocktails made with barrel-aged spirits and a huge list of wines by the glass and bottle. Chef Rene Jakushak will cook contemporary California rustic cuisine for all meals, such as Petaluma Farms angry eggs, featuring three spicy deviled eggs with tomatillo sriracha and smoked paprika; panko breaded dungeness crab bricks with white truffle, apple and celery root salad, Meyer lemon and chipotle pepper aioli; lobster, tomato, smoked mozzarella arancini with sherry cream sauce; almond crusted salmon fillet with quinoa pilaf, garden vegetables, avocado, oven roasted tomatoes and lemon-thyme cream; and grilled rib-eye steak frites with crispy garlic fingerling potatoes, roasted cippolini onions, garden vegetables, and port wine sauce; among others.