California Hotel Redesigns Event Space

The Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort offers more than 30,000 square feet of meeting space next to the Pacific Ocean.

This month, the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort finished a total renovation of its 30,176 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. The property, formerly known as the Fess Parker Hotel, has redesigned its décor to reflect its location next to the Pacific with driftwood-inspired furnishings and a color palette of ocean blues.  There are two ballrooms, the 11,960-square-foot Grand Ballroom and 4,000-square-foot Santa Barbara Ballroom, as well as boardrooms, breakout rooms, and outdoor patios. The central Plaza del Sol has 180-degree views of the ocean.

There are 360 freshly renovated guest rooms, each with a private balcony or patio located in eight Mission-style buildings on the beachfront campus.  Rooms have either ocean views or face the Santa Ynez mountains. Four onsite dining establishments offer locally sourced ingredients, including a fine-dining experience at Rodney’s Grill and The Set, a full-service bar with indoor and outdoor seating. Other amenities include a spa, fitness center, an outdoor heated swimming pool, and tennis courts. There is also beach service catering and a wine-tasting room for private events.

The resort is 15 minutes from Santa Barbara Municipal Airport and close to the 101.

 

 

 

 

