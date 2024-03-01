Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Calgary Convention Center Expansion on Track for June Opening

The BMO Centre is finishing a $500 million project that more than doubles its rentable space.

Calgary, Alberta, is counting down to June 5 when the BMO Centre opens its 565,000-square-foot expansion and claims the distinction of being the largest convention facility in Western Canada at over one million square feet.

The project is adding 102,500 square feet of exhibit hall space, 68,000 square feet of meeting room space, and 50,000 square feet of ballroom space, as well as a 118,500-square-foot back-of-house area, an outdoor plaza, and a central atrium area.

Among the new spaces is the 3,000-square-foot Brand Room, with finishes in leather, copper, and charred wood that evoke the city’s western heritage. The Brand Room’s 11,000-square-foot covered balcony looks out over Stampede Park, home to Calgary Stampede, the city’s annual 10-day festival, exhibition, and rodeo. Stampede attracted approximately 1.3 million people visitors in July 2023, and is a significant contributor to the local economy and a strong tie to the area’s rural heritage.

BMOx_Pavilion Lights_Rendering-large.jpgThe Stampede was also the inspiration behind the 1,500 lights on the BMO Centre expansion’s 170-foot curved canopy. The Pavilion Lights display (left) is meant to reflect the rides, lights, and fireworks of the annual celebration.

Also opening this year in Stampede Park is the 30,000-square-foot Sam Centre, a venue that’s dedicated to telling the story of the Stampede. It will be available for special events and receptions.

