Caesars New Orleans Tops Out

This week, Caesars Entertainment held a topping-out ceremony for the new 340-room tower under construction as part of the $435-million expansion, renovation, and rebranding of the 450-room Harrah’s New Orleans Hotel & Casino.

Since construction started in 2021, Harrah’s has remained opened and retained its name, but the conversion to the Caesars brand will take place when the upgraded and expanded property opens in summer 2024.



In addition to the tower being built directly across from the Four Seasons Hotel and the new Canal Street ferry terminal, the project includes the renovation of the interior and exterior of the existing casino structure.



In addition to the Caesars brand, there will be another new hotel flag for the city as well. Two floors of Caesars New Orleans will be a Nobu Hotel, with a design that’s distinct from the rest of the hotel and its own check-in area. It will also be home to a Nobu Restaurant, the renowned sushi eatery founded by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper.



The property’s 21,000 square feet of event space will be upgraded as part of the project. Group options include a conference center, home to the 4,095-square-foot Vieux Carre Ballroom, divisible by two; its 2,200-square-foot foyer; three meeting rooms; and a boardroom.



The Caesars New Orleans ribbon cutting will precede a busy fall 2024 season for the city, including three nights of performances by Taylor Swift in the Caesars Superdome in October and the NFL Super Bowl in January 2025. The property is half a mile from the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, and 15 miles from Louis Armstrong International Airport, a 20-minute drive.