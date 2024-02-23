Caesars’ First Non-Gaming Property Coming to Scottsdale

On March 6, Caesars Entertainment will debut its first property without a casino on site, a standout among its portfolio of over 50 properties.



Located in Old Town Scottsdale, the 265-room Caesars Republic will have more than 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. It includes a 7,000-square-foot ballroom (image at right) that’s divisible and has sliding glass doors that open to the 7,000-square-foot pool terrace and bar. There are also five breakout rooms of about 650 square feet apiece plus a 16-person boardroom.



The property’s most notable outdoor gathering space is a 3,000-square-foot, eighth-floor rooftop terrace named Camelback Veranda (image at bottom), featuring six-foot-high glass walls to diminish the effects of wind. The terrace overlooks Camelback Mountain to the west and the McDowell Mountains to the east.



One floor below the Camelback Veranda is Seven, a fine-dining outlet that opens to an adjacent terrace featuring a smaller pool plus cabanas. The bar area of the venue offers several large-screen TVs (including a 12-foot-long LED wall) as well as sports betting via iPads set throughout the space.



On the Caesars Republic’s ground floor is Luna by Giada, an Italian restaurant with California influences that’s based on Giada De Laurentiis’ flagship eatery inside The Cromwell, a Caesars Entertainment property on the Las Vegas Strip.



Between November and April, the property will accept group bookings of up to 175 guest rooms, while full-property buyouts are available in other months.



Caesars Republic is 10 miles from Sky Harbor International Airport, a 20-minute drive.