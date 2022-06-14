Skip navigation
Menu
Screen Shot 2022-06-14 at 4.35.34 PM.png
Destination & Venue News

A Busy Spring for Day-Meeting Specialist Convene

After pandemic delays, Convene has launched its largest venue yet; established itself in London; and announced a NYC reopening.

Recent wins for Convene, a hospitality company specializing in day-meeting spaces and flexible workspaces, provides welcome news for those watching the revitalization of the in-person meetings industry.

After pandemic delays, the company has launched three venues in the past couple of months, bringing the portfolio to 26 Convene properties:

London: In May, Convene opened its first international location, a 50,000-square-foot space in 22 Bishopsgate, a new building in London’s financial district. The new property has the third and fourth floors of the 62-story building, which, combined, can handle up to seven concurrent events. The largest spaces can host theatre-style forums for more than 400 attendees, or 600 attendees for a reception.

Screen Shot 2022-06-14 at 4.36.32 PM.pngChicago: Convene held the grand opening in May for its 90,000 square feet of meeting and event space in Chicago’s iconic Willis Tower (left). Located at 233 South Wacker Drive in the Loop, the location is the company’s largest, with a column-free general-session space that can host 646 seated guests. Other spaces include The Forum, with a maximum capacity of 372 people; The Hub, which can seat 216; two smaller meeting rooms; and four 12-person boardrooms.

New York City: In early June, Convene reopened its renovated Midtown Manhattan space at 101 Park Avenue. One of nine locations in New York City, the 20,000 square feet of group space includes five meeting from seating from six to 144 attendees, plus the Grand Central Lounge, which can host 100 people for a reception in a light-filled space.

These moves come in the wake of the April announcement that Hudson Bay Company was investing in Convene. Along with new capital for expansion, the partnership also means that Convene will manage HBC’s three SaksWorks flexible work and meeting locations.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
PendryDC0622a.png
New Pendry Property Coming to D.C.
Jun 10, 2022
The Starling Lobby Space 3 copy.jpg
In Atlanta, a Midtown Meeting Hotel Rebrands
Jun 09, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-07 at 11.56.11 AM.png
After Long Delays, Gaylord’s San Diego Project Is Getting Built
Jun 07, 2022
Exterior Day.png
Groups-Only River Ship to Launch in 2024
Jun 06, 2022