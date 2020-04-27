Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Burbank Boutique Hotel’s Renovation Is Ready When You Are

The Hotel Amarano in Burbank, Calif., has almost finished a property-wide makeover and will be ready to open after the pandemic lockdown.

The Hotel Amarano, a luxury property in Los Angeles, is finishing a full-scale renovation in time to reopen once lockdown restrictions are eased. With a name that means “grace and mercy,” the 132-room boutique hotel aims to be a sanctuary in the heart of Burbank, where it is surrounded by famous film studios such as Warner Bros., Walt Disney, and Universal Studios Hollywood. The property has 4,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space and meeting amenities including videoconferencing on 75” smart TV screens.

A 1,897-square-foot poolside patio can accommodate receptions for up to 40 people, and the fourth-floor, 1,900-square-foot Chairman Suite can host meetings for up to 32 and offers views of the Burbank skyline from a large terrace. On-site restaurants the Garden Room and the Library Lounge each have outdoor patios and can host events for up to 56 guests. The hotel will reopen with a new restaurant, FYC (For Your Consideration).

The redesign was undertaken by hotel interiors firm Hirsch Bedner Associates and based around the theme of Old Hollywood glamor, with warm wooden furniture and white and gold accents.

Hotel Amarano is located three miles from the Hollywood Burbank Airport, formerly known as Bob Hope Airport, and 26 miles from Los Angeles International Airport.

amarano-lounge.jpg

amarano-bedroom.jpg

