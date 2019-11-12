Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Bunk Beds and Beer Taps at New L.A. Hotel

The Wayfarer Downtown L.A. opens next month close to the L.A. Convention Center.

The Wayfarer DTLA will open in mid-December with 10 of its 156 rooms designed to tap into the growing trend of dormitory-style accommodations for friends to book together. The shared rooms are 179 square feet and each has two bunk beds that sleep up to four people. All the hotel’s rooms have stand-up workstations, wall-hung smart TVs, and multiple device-charging points. The community-centric theme of the hotel is also continued in the Gaslighter Social Club bar that features shared seating, and The Tap Wall, where guests can serve themselves from 16 taps of local beer, wine, and kombucha.

The property has 4,700 square feet of meeting space, including the 3,000-square-foot 12th-floor rooftop which can host up to 195 guests for a reception, and Lilly Rose, an underground parlor with space for 70 diners.

The hotel features creative pieces from artists including Cheyenne Randall and Mosstika, and a front desk collage created by Derek Gores. The décor also displays the property’s map coordinates in unexpected places, such as on guest-room furniture.

The Wayfarer is located in a historic building that was formerly the Ritz Milner Hotel, and is reopening after a gut renovation. It is located less than a mile from the Los Angeles Convention Center and half a mile from the Staples Center and Microsoft Theater.

wayfarer_bunkbeds.png

 

wayfarer_room.png

