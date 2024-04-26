Buckhead Boom Bolstered by Grand Hyatt Upgrade Plans

While the biggest recent news for meetings and conventions in Atlanta was the downtown opening of the 976-room Signia by Hilton Atlanta Georgia World Congress Center, the city’s outlying neighborhoods are also expanding and renovating their upscale business-event properties.

In particular, the Buckhead area, about a 15-minute drive north of downtown Atlanta, has been busy. The Thompson Buckhead Hotel and Nobu Atlanta opened in January 2022; Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead finished a major renovation in early 2023, and Hyatt Centric Buckhead opened in March 2023.

The latest news for this uptown commercial and residential district is the launch of a major renovation at the 439-room Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead. The property, known for its Japanese Zen garden (below) with a 30-foot waterfall, curved bridge, paths, and stone work, expects an early 2025 completion of the multi-phase project that will upgrade the guest rooms, meeting spaces, arrival area, and lobby lounge.

The property’s 42,000 square feet of event space includes the 9,700-square-foot Grand Ballroom, with 19-foot ceilings and capacity for 1,250 people. Buckhead Ballroom (3,066 square feet), Highland Ballroom (3,650 square feet), and a variety of smaller spaces round out the meeting options.

The Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead is 20 miles from Atlanta’s Hartsfleld-Jackson International Airport, a 40-minute drive.