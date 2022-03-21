Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Boutique Opens in Buckhead with All-Star Chef

The latest hotel opening in Atlanta’s northern district features 218 upscale rooms.

Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta held its grand opening event on March 16. The 218-room boutique property north of downtown Atlanta is located along the edge of Lenox Square shopping center, one of the largest malls in the Southeast

The property has a modest amount of group space, all located on the second floor of the 15-floor high rise. The largest meeting room is the 1,288-square-foot Artisan, which can be divided. Across the hall from Artisan are four smaller meeting rooms, for a total of 3,702 square feet.

Screen Shot 2022-03-21 at 4.46.55 PM.pngNotably, the property includes two dining outlets by award-winning chef Hugh Acheson. The first-floor signature restaurant is Mount Royal, a steakhouse that blends French technique with American southern influences. Upstairs on the second-floor pool deck, the Spaceman bar and lounge (shown) serves cocktails and small bites. Other amenities include a fitness center featuring Peloton bikes and views of the Buckhead skyline.

The property is within a half mile of several upscale meetings-friendly properties, including JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead, Atlanta Marriott Buckhead Hotel & Conference Center, and Westin Buckhead Atlanta. It’s a 20-mile drive to Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

