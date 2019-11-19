Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Boutique Beachfront Resort Has Outsized Meeting Space and Spa

The second Kempinski property in the Caribbean opens on Dominica with 8,000 square feet of meeting space.

The second Kempinski hotel in the Caribbean has opened in Douglas Bay, Dominica. The 151-room Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski Dominica is a beachfront property surrounded by Cabrits National Park on the volcanic island.

The hotel has three meeting rooms, an intimate boardroom, and an outdoor amphitheater for a total of 8,000 square feet of event space. Group events can also take over the pool deck and hotel lawns.

All four restaurants practice a “sea-to-table” approach using fresh, local ingredients. The menu at the resort’s signature restaurant, Cabrits Market, is focused on creole cooking, and groups of up to 14 can book its private dining room, The Cellar. Bonsai offers pan-Asian cuisine, and Kwéyòl Beach Café serves an international menu plus home-made ice cream. The RumFire Bar is a tapas lounge featuring “Barmacy” drinks—Dominica rum with local herbs and spices. The hangout also has a fire pit and a selection of cigars.

The property has four swimming pools, tennis courts, and an 18,000-square-foot spa with indoor and outdoor private venues for signature Kempinski treatments. The island of Dominica is home to Boiling Lake, the second-largest hot spring in the world, three national parks, and coral reefs.

Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski Dominica is 22 miles from Douglas-Charles Airport and can also be reached via ferry from Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Lucia.

Dominica_meeting.png

