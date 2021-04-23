Boston’s Seaport District Gets New Meetings Option

Located at the entrance to Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park on Boston Harbor, the Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston Seaport opened on April 2. Of use as a room-block possibility for events at Boston Convention & Exhibition Center or as overflow for events at the Omni Boston Seaport and Westin Boston Seaport District three blocks away, the new 14-story, 416-room dual-branded property also offers 6,000 square feet of event space for smaller meetings.

There is 4,800 square feet of indoor meeting space, including the 2,800-square-foot O’Callahan Ballroom that’s divisible by three, and four dedicated breakout rooms ranging from 380 to 580 square feet apiece. On one side of the ballroom is the Starboard Deck, a 650-square-foot covered outdoor space overlooking the water, and on the other is the 350-square foot Port Deck, also covered.

Amenities at the property include a heated indoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, complimentary hot breakfast, and a 24-hour market featuring local food, beer, and wine.

Nearby are the Seaport District’s growing roster of restaurants, bars, breweries, retailers, and attractions, including Legal Sea Foods’ flagship location. For receptions, the Institute of Contemporary Art, with harbor views across to downtown Boston, is also in the neighborhood.

The property is a 10-minute drive to downtown Boston, and a 20-minute drive to Logan International Airport.