Boston’s Nine Zero Gets a Fresh Look

In June, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants completed a redesign of its 190-room Boston property, Kimpton Nine Zero. The new look mixes midcentury accents (think chic Eames chairs) with luxury materials like leather and velvet, aiming for a modern feel for this downtown Boston property, close to historic Beacon Hill, the Theatre District, and the Financial District.

The hotel, which originally opened in 2002, has 2,400 square feet of meeting space, including a foyer and three meeting rooms, for groups of up to 150 people. A 1,065-square-foot penthouse boasts floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Beacon Hill and The Public Gardens. Next up for the property is an extensive makeover of the Highball Lounge. When it reopens in the fall, the venue will be known as the Better Sorts Social Club, which the company is calling “a glamorous cocktail-forward concept.”