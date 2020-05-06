Skip navigation
Boston Bank-Turned-Hotel Upgrades for 2021 Opening

In the downtown financial district, the Langham, Boston is adding more light to the ballroom and refreshing guest rooms.

The Langham, Boston, located in the former Federal Reserve Bank building, is scheduled to reopen in early 2021, after a multimillion-dollar renovation that will leave the historic exterior intact except for a new light fixtures to illuminate the façade. The renovation will upgrade all 312 guest rooms and 18,000 square feet of meeting space.

The largest meeting space is the Lincoln Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 200 guests and will reopen with increased natural light from a skylight and crystal chandeliers. It will feature revamped prefunction space overlooking Post Office Square’s Norman B. Leventhal Park. Additional meeting space in the original governor’s boardroom will receive a new color palette and mahogany table, but will retain the historic map décor and access to the Wyeth Room, a smaller private meeting space with original murals from renowned Massachusetts-born artist N.C. Wyeth.

Guest rooms will be upgraded with marble bathrooms and new furnishings, and the hotel’s two-story Loft Suites, originally sleeping quarters for bank employees, will get new brass-embossed windows. The penthouse Chairman’s Suite will see a restoration of its hardwood floors and upgrades to the kitchen, dining room, bedroom, and living room, which features a baby grand piano.

Plans for the property include a new lobby complete with extensive seating and a fireplace, Langham Hotel’s signature Club Lounge, and a brand-new bar and restaurant with an outdoor terrace.

The Langham is in downtown Boston, four blocks from Faneuil Hall, one mile from the convention center, and three miles from Logan International Airport.

