HyattCambridge0821a.png
Destination & Venue News

Boston-Area Meetings Property Getting Full Refresh

A Hyatt Regency near Boston University, Harvard, and M.I.T. will see modernized guest rooms and event space by November.

Sitting on the northern banks of the Charles River, between downtown Boston’s corporate district and the university town of Cambridge, the Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge is in the midst of refurbishing all 479 guest rooms as well as its 25,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Completion is set for early November.

HyattCambridge0821c.pngThe largest meeting room is the 7,000-square-foot President’s Ballroom that’s divisible by four, while there are 18 other breakout spaces. In the middle of the property is a 7,560-square-foot outdoor courtyard that can be tented, and overlooking the Charles River and Boston University is a 2,800-square-foot covered pavilion. The indoor meeting and event spaces will be reinvigorated with décor reflecting the area’s rich history and its riverside location through design elements featuring greys, blues, and neutrals along with light wood accents.

HyattCambridge0821b.pngThe property’s renovation will also encompass a redesign of the lobby, the addition of a new restaurant called Paperback Tavern with an adjacent grab-and-go market, a new state-of-the-art fitness center outfitted with Life Fitness equipment and Peloton bikes, and upgraded technologies related to the guest experience. 


The Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge is eight miles from Boston Logan International Airport, a 20-minute drive.
HyattCambeidge0821g.png

 

