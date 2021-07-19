Boca Raton Renovates, Drops Waldorf Astoria Brand Name

After more than a decade under Hilton’s luxury Waldorf Astoria flag, The Boca Raton Resort & Club is again an independent property. Now called The Boca Raton, the 1,047-room resort on Florida’s southeast coast has launched a $175 million renovation that is expected to be unveiled in phases next winter.

The property has five hotel options, and a large part of the new investment will go to the 27-floor tower hotel. A complete luxury-oriented renovation is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2022, with plans that include flexible suite configurations and butler service.

Before then, the adults-only Yacht Club and the resort’s original structure, The Cloister, will open in late 2021. The Cloister is getting a facelift including the addition of rotating art collections. The other two hotels at the resort are the residential-style Bungalows and the resort-style Beach Club (below).

Much of The Boca Raton’s meeting space is at the 80,000-square-foot Mizner Center, home to the property’s two larg est ballrooms, the Grand Ballroom (26,037 square feet) and Royal Palm Ballroom (15,027 square feet), as well as two smaller ballrooms and two event lawns. The Cloister, Beach Club, and Yacht Club each has indoor and outdoor meeting spaces as well.



Groups can also consider a 7,100-square-foot event lawn at the new Harborside Pool Club opening this winter. The Club will have four pools, a 450-foot lazy river, two three-story slides, a double standing-wave pool, and new dining options.



Other on-site amenities include a half-mile beach, a 40,000-square-foot spa, an 18-hole golf course, a 32-slip marina, and a racquet club with 16 tennis courts and four pickleball courts.



The Boca Raton is about a 30-minute drive from Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, and just over an hour to Miami International Airport.