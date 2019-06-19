Menu
caribe_hilton_aerial.jpg
Destination & Venue News

“Birthplace of Piña Colada” Hotel Reopens on 70th Anniversary

Caribe Hilton San Juan, Puerto Rico was closed for more than a year to rebuild after Hurricane Maria damage.

Built by Conrad Hilton in 1949, the Caribe Hilton San Juan is famous for secluded beaches and the 1954 invention of the piña colada, now Puerto Rico’s national drink. The property reopened this month after a $150 million renovation of all 917 guest rooms, suites, and villas, nine restaurants and bars, the rebuilding of the spa and fitness venues, and the unveiling of a new swim up bar. The hotel’s buildings and 17-acre campus have also been fortified against future storms. The hotel’s lobby was redesigned as an open-air space with ocean views.

The beachfront property has more than 65,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including four ballrooms, the largest of which, the 15,700-square-foot Gran Salon Los Rosales Ballroom, can host up to 1,600 reception guests or 1,200 presentation attendees.

Caribe Hilton is located 15 minutes from Luis Muñoz International Airport on a quiet peninsula near San Juan’s Old Town.

caribe_hilton_ext.jpg

caribe_hilton_meeting.jpg

