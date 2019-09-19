Biltmore Mayfair Opens on London’s Grosvenor Square

After being shuttered for more than a year, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc has reopened its Millennium Hotel London Mayfair, with a new name and under Hilton's luxury LXR Hotels & Resorts brand. Now known as Biltmore Mayfair, the luxury property looks out on the green space of Grosvenor Square, an affluent area in the West End of London two blocks from Hyde Park.

Meeting space at the property is focused around the 5,300-square-foot ballroom, which can host up to 700 people. In addition, the Waterloo and Manhattan suites can hold up to 80 and 100 guests, respectively, while the Kendal Suite accommodates 40.

The hotel’s 307 guest rooms, including 57 suites, have upgraded and updated décor, and new food and beverage outlets have opened showcasing Michelin Star restaurateur Jason Atherton. In addition to The Pine Bar and The Tea Lounge, there’s a new brasserie-style restaurant called The Betterment and an outdoor drinking and dining area called The Terrace.

The Biltmore Mayfair is the second property in Hilton’s LXR collection, joining Habtoor Palace Dubai.