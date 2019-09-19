Skip navigation
Menu
Hotel exterior Grosvenor Square.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Biltmore Mayfair Opens on London’s Grosvenor Square

Hilton adds a second property to its LXR luxury collection.

After being shuttered for more than a year, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc has reopened its Millennium Hotel London Mayfair, with a new name and under Hilton's luxury LXR Hotels & Resorts brand. Now known as Biltmore Mayfair, the luxury property looks out on the green space of Grosvenor Square, an affluent area in the West End of London two blocks from Hyde Park.

Meeting space at the property is focused around the 5,300-square-foot ballroom, which can host up to 700 people. In addition, the Waterloo and Manhattan suites can hold up to 80 and 100 guests, respectively, while the Kendal Suite accommodates 40.

The hotel’s 307 guest rooms, including 57 suites, have upgraded and updated décor, and new food and beverage outlets have opened showcasing Michelin Star restaurateur Jason Atherton. In addition to The Pine Bar and The Tea Lounge, there’s a new brasserie-style restaurant called The Betterment and an outdoor drinking and dining area called The Terrace.

The Biltmore Mayfair is the second property in Hilton’s LXR collection, joining Habtoor Palace Dubai.

 

 

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Magazine_London.png
London’s Latest Meeting Venue Has 26-Foot Ceilings and Skyline Views
Sep 19, 2019
xcaret_ballroom.jpg
Riviera Maya Eco-Resort to Add Second All-Inclusive Property
Sep 18, 2019
Surety_Rendering_Lobby.jpg
Iowa’s Capital to Get a New-Build Boutique Hotel
Sep 17, 2019
Sonesta1.jpg
Sonesta Invests in Two West Coast Properties
Sep 16, 2019