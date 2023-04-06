Skip navigation
Billions Being Invested in Landmark Singapore Hotel

Marina Bay Sands has delayed its new tower but should complete a billion-dollar renovation of its current footprint by the end of the year.

The iconic Marina Bay Sands Singapore has plans to build a fourth hotel tower alongside its three existing towers. However, plans for the development were officially delayed in March, according to Global Construction Review.

The $3 billion project is now expected to begin in April 2024 and finish four years later, adding 1,000 suites to the current inventory of 2,561 rooms and suites, as well as a 15,000-seat arena and additional convention and exhibition space. The property currently boasts 250 meeting rooms and 24 ballrooms over three levels.

In the meantime, the luxury hotel is in the midst of a $1 billion renovation, the biggest since its opening in 2010. By the end of the year, guest rooms and suites in Tower 1 and Tower 2 are expected to be fully renovated, with new suites added as well. In addition, dining outlets, health and wellness facilities, and executive lounges are being upgraded throughout the three 57-floor towers.

