21c Durham
The engaging lobby art at the 21c Museum Hotel in Durham, N.C.
Destination & Venue News

Bigger Canvas for 21c Art-Focused Boutique Hotels

Fans of the 21c Museum Hotels, boutique properties tied in with museums and exhibit spaces in smaller cities around the U.S., may soon find these art-inspired hotels getting a lot more attention.

Hotel giant AccorHotels, which has more than 4,500 properties in 100 countries around the world, has signed an agreement to acquire 85 percent of the 21c Museum Hotels management company. 21c will join AccorHotels’ MGallery brand, its collection of literature and culture–focused boutiques.

“We are delighted to welcome 21c Museum Hotels,” said AccorHotels Kevin Frid, chief operating officer, North and Central America, a move he says strengthens his company’s footprint in North America “in a very unique and promising niche. Together, we have a tremendous opportunity to grow the 21c brand, as well as introduce MGallery into the North American market.”

21c has properties in Bentonville, Ark.; Cincinnati; Durham, N.C.; Kansas City, Mo.; Lexington, Ky.; Louisville, Ky.; Nashville; and Omaha City, all with meeting and event spaces. Properties are under development in Des Moines, Iowa; Miami; and Chicago.

