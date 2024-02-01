Big Refresh for Dallas-Area Small-Meetings Property

Located at the Stonebriar Commons in Frisco, Texas, 25 minutes north of downtown Dallas, the Sheraton Stonebriar has unveiled a renovation of all areas of the property, including a complete overhaul of its 168 guest rooms.



The Sheraton has 6,400 square feet of meeting space, including a 2,235-square-foot mini-ballroom divisible by two plus four breakout rooms. Its restaurant, Emerson, has a new aesthetic as well; it features American fare for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and is adjacent to the lobby bar. The property’s Marriott Bonvoy Club Lounge has also been revamped.



The Stonebriar Commons district of Frisco contains both the Sheraton and the 302-room Westin Stonebriar Resort as well as the Stonebriar Golf Club, which is available to hotel guests. The Westin and the Sheraton will work together to host larger meetings across their combined 25,000 square feet of space.



Besides the restaurants located in the Commons, meeting groups can use The Star in Frisco (photo at bottom), the 91-acre headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys pro football team. Located one mile from the Sheraton, The Star features restaurants and special-event venues for receptions, dinners, and teambuilding activities.



Companies with national or regional headquarters in Frisco include Toyota, Ericsson, T-Mobile, The Hartford, PepsiCo-Frito Lay, Home Depot, and the PGA of America, the last of which offers golf-themed special events for business groups.



The Sheraton Stonebriar is 18 miles from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, a 25-minute drive. Dallas Love Field Airport, a hub for Southwest Airlines, is 22 miles from the hotel, a 30-minute drive.

