A Big Meetings Hotel Opens at an Interesting Time

October 1 saw the debut of the 591-room Grand Hyatt Nashville in the 17-acre Nashville Yards retail, entertainment, and residential district, which is still under development. When complete, that district will have 400,000 square feet of shops, eateries, and bars plus another 400 hotel rooms from a different brand.



Located three blocks from the Music City Center convention facility, the Grand Hyatt has 77,000 square feet of meeting space of its own, including a 20,000-square-foot grand ballroom with 22-foot ceilings and a 13,000-square-foot junior ballroom with 23-foot ceilings. In addition, there are 32 breakout rooms and more than 15,000 square feet of pre-function space, most of which has floor-to-ceiling windows. An 1,100-square-foot covered outdoor terrace sits alongside the grand ballroom, offering wide views of downtown Nashville. There is also a VIP lounge plus two broadcast lounges equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment. And just outside its doors, the hotel has Nashville Yards park, a 1.3-acre green space.



The Grand Hyatt has seven dining outlets, including The Continental, a signature restaurant in partnership with James Beard award-winning chef Sean Brock; and a 25th-floor rooftop bar that’s the highest in the city.



Other amenities include a fifth-floor outdoor pool deck overlooking downtown and an R+R Wellness facility, operated by ISM Spa, which will offer “customized wellness journeys” for guests.



