Screen Shot 2021-11-29 at 8.04.20 AM.png
Convention center rotunda at Orlando Marriott World Center
Destination & Venue News

Big Gets Bigger in Orlando

Orlando World Center Marriott is adding meeting space to its already sizable convention facilities.

The Orlando Marriott World Center is already a heavy hitter when it comes to resort-based convention space. The 2,010-room property currently has a convention center with four substantial ballrooms and more than 40 meeting rooms, plus a smaller ballroom and nine more meeting rooms in its North Tower.

But for groups that need even more than that, April is when its new Magnolia event space opens. The 60,000-square-foot Magnolia convention-center addition will provide 24 meeting rooms of 1,200 square feet each.Screen Shot 2021-11-29 at 8.01.44 AM.png

Ballrooms in the convention center include the 105,000-square-foot Cypress Ballroom, which claims the title of largest pillar-free resort ballroom in the country, as well as the 50,000-square-foot Palms Ballroom, 40,000-square-foot Crystal Ballroom, and 37,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom.

The property also has 10 restaurants and lounges; the Falls Pool Oasis, with three water slides and a nightly laser light show that can be customized for groups; an 18-hole championship golf course; the Jack Nicklaus Academy of Golf; and a full-service spa

The property is about 18 miles from Orlando International Airport and four miles from Walt Disney World Resort.

 

 

 

