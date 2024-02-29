Big Dallas Meetings Property Completes Renovations

Two miles northwest of downtown Dallas, the Hilton Anatole has undergone a $30 million renovation of its 718 Tower guest rooms, including new furniture, carpeting, décor, and fixtures. In addition, 87 one-and two-bedroom suites have been added to the Tower section, a conversion that slightly increases the total number of units on property from 1,606 to 1,610.



Besides its 600,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, including nine ballrooms (the largest of which is 45,000 square feet), the Hilton now has three Top Golf Swing Suites located just off its Grand Atrium (photo at bottom). Groups can choose from a variety of virtual games including golf, football, baseball, hockey, and zombie dodgeball, with a food-and-beverage menu and waitstaff available.



These suites can even host small business-focused sessions where the floor-to-ceiling screens are used for presentations, with guests seated on couches and other movable soft seating (in photo). In total, the three adjacent suites can host 60 people.



Other property amenities of note for meeting groups include various gathering spaces that feature a huge private collection of art and unique artifacts, as well as two bar-and-grill outlets plus a steakhouse. For recreation, there’s an 80,000-square-foot fitness center; an indoor jogging track; one of the region’s largest lap pools; an outdoor pool complex with a lazy river; and the Verandah Spa.



One other interesting exhibit, meeting, and reception venue within easy walking distance of the Hilton is Dallas Market Center, one of the nation’s largest wholesale marketplaces for the interior-design industry. The facility houses permanent exhibits from top manufacturers in home décor, furniture, lighting, fashion, and gifts. The venue can host up to 1,000 exhibit booths or a stage along with 7,000 seats in a dedicated hall.



The Hilton Anatole is three miles from Dallas Love Field, the largest hub for Southwest Airlines. It is also 14 miles from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, a 25-minute drive.

