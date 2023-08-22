Big Colorado Convention Property to Boost Meeting Space

For meeting professionals, it’s hard to deny the convenience of a 1,501-room hotel that’s less than eight miles from a major airport and offers 518,000 square feet of meeting space. The Gaylord Rockies Resort & Conference Center in Aurora, Colo., near Denver International Airport, offers all that and, in addition, has recently announced several upcoming enhancements.

Just five years after opening and after finishing an exterior upgrade this spring, the property has announced plans for the addition of the Mountain View Pavilion. The new event space, scheduled to open in 2024, will have 14,000 square feet of outdoor terraces and patios, as well as 15,000 square feet of lawn areas.



The venue will complement the variety of meeting spaces already offered, including the 174,115-square-foot Aurora Exhibition Hall; the 47,573-square-foot Aurora Ballroom, divisible by four; and the 34,476 -square-foot Adams Ballroom. The property can be configured to have as many as 69 meeting rooms.



The investment plan for the resort also includes reconceptualizing three restaurants. When complete next year, Garden and Grain will focus on healthy eating, with gluten-free, low-carb, vegetarian, vegan, and keto options; The Fortunate Prospector will feature a British menu and cocktails; and Copper Table will offer authentic Colorado cuisine.



Amenities at the hotel include a spa, fitness center, water park, and resort pool.