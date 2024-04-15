Skip navigation
Big Atlantic City Meetings Property Adds Space

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has redesigned a large 32nd-floor footprint to handle general sessions and gala events.

The 2,000-unit Borgata Casino Hotel & Spa has undergone a sizable change that brings more than 9,000 square feet of new event space to the top of its MGM hotel tower.

Borgata4..pngFormerly the Immersion Spa, one entire side of the tower’s top floor is now called The Overlook. It features 28-foot-high ceilings plus floor-to-ceiling glass walls that look across the barrier island from the bay side to the Boardwalk District and the Atlantic Ocean beyond. The new space complements Borgata’s 30,000-square-foot ground-floor ballroom that’s divisible by four and has six adjoining breakout spaces. In addition, there’s the nine-room, 18,000-square-foot Central Conference Center, a 2,400-seat event center, a 1,400-person nightclub, and the 900-seat Music Box theater.

The property also has 13 fine-dining and casual restaurants, Spa Toccare, and two outdoor heated pools. Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is 13 miles from Atlantic City International Airport, which is served by American Airlines and Spirit Airlines. The property is 65 miles from Philadelphia International Airport, a 75-minute drive.
Borgata3.png

