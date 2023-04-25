Big Atlanta Meetings Hotel Tops Off, Sets Firm Opening Date

After Hilton announced in February 2019 its new Signia brand that would be focused primarily on serving the meetings and events segment, the company debuted the first Signia property in Orlando in July 2021 at what was formerly the Hilton Bonnet Creek. That was followed by the opening of the Signia San Jose in April 2022 at what was formerly the Fairmont San Jose.



Come January 2024, Signia will open its third big meetings property—and this time the facility is a ground-up new build. Located in Atlanta, adjacent to the Georgia World Congress Center and near CNN World Headquarters, the College Football Hall of Fame, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Signia Atlanta topped off in April. When completed, it will offer 975 guest rooms along with 130,000 square feet of meeting space.



On the first floor of the hotel is the 7,800-square-foot Dream Ballroom, flanked by six breakout rooms and the 13,000-square-foot Magnolia Green event lawn, while the huge lobby bar is nearby. The 40,000-square-foot Triumph Ballroom occupies most of the second floor and is divisible by 12. The third floor features 15 breakout spaces of 500 to 2,600 square feet plus two boardrooms, and the fourth floor houses two restaurants (image above) and two event terraces (image below) totaling 10,000 square feet, with panoramic views of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Atlanta skyline.



In addition, the hotel will have six other food-and-beverage outlets, a spa, beauty salon, and a fitness center with yoga stations and Peloton bikes. The Signia Atlanta is 11 miles from Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, a 20-minute drive.