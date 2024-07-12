Skip navigation
Menu
hilton Anaheim.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Big Anaheim Meeting Hotel Refreshes

The Hilton Anaheim, adjacent to the city’s convention center, kicks off a year-long upgrade this summer.

The 1,574-room Hilton Anaheim will begin a full-property renovation this summer, with plans to have the multi-million-dollar project completed a year from now.

The 40-year-old hotel, originally built for the 1984 Olympics, will see redesigned guest rooms and suites, upgrades to its 105,959 square feet of meeting and event space, improved outdoor spaces, and a redesign of its restaurant and bar.

For groups, the property stands out for its location—next door to the Anaheim Convention Center and just two miles from the entrance to the Disneyland theme park—as well as for its expansive meeting space.

Meeting highlights include side-by-side 28,542-square-foot ballrooms, “California” and “Pacific,” each boasting 20-foot-high ceilings and capable of dividing into as many as four rooms. Located on the second floor, each accommodates 2,000 for banquets, 2,800 theater style, or as many as 176 exhibit booths. Hilton_Anaheim_room.jpg

In addition, the property has 59 meeting rooms on the concourse, mezzanine, and lobby levels, as well as large pool decks and other outdoor options.

The focus of the new design is described as “comfort and style, bright colors, and light.” One example: New carpet throughout the hotel will be in a blue jewel tone, while the palette of the meeting spaces will feature deeper wood tones and leather-like vinyl.

The Hilton Anaheim is 13 miles from John Wayne Airport, a 20- to 30-minute drive, while the trip to Los Angeles International Airport can take 40 minutes to two hours depending on traffic.

RELATED READING
Disney’s Anaheim Expansion: What It Could Mean for Business Events

Between Rock and a Hard Place: A case study of a rock-and-roll convention based at Anaheim Convention Center

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
LouisianaLive1Lowres.png
Shreveport-Area Property to Open Early 2025
Jul 11, 2024
HiltonMyrtleBeach1.png
Dual-Branded Hilton Debuts in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Jul 09, 2024
L7Hotel.png
Chicago’s Kimpton Hotel Monaco Rebrands as L7 Chicago
Jun 28, 2024
DruryArlington0624a.png
New Meetings-Friendly Hotel Comes to DFW Metroplex
Jun 27, 2024