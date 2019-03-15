Brought to you by:





As the world became (and continues to become) more urbanized, experts have long studied and extolled the virtues of being surrounded by green space—including forests, woods and open areas covered by grass, shrubs or vegetation. There's now also a growing body of scientific research supporting the positive effect of "blue space" on our psychological well-being.

So what is blue space? Essentially, it can be any body of water—oceans, seas, lakes, ponds, rivers, marshes and the like.

Marine biologist and author of Blue Mind: The Surprising Science That Shows How Being Near, In, On, or Under Water Can Make You Happier, Healthier, More Connected and Better at What You Do, Wallace J. Nichols, explains, "We are beginning to learn that our brains are hardwired to react positively to water and that being near it can calm and connect us, increase innovation and insight and even heal what's broken."

Nichols goes on to identify five key benefits of blue space:

1. Brain breaks. Our overstimulating digital world doesn't leave a lot of downtime for our minds. Blue space gives our brains a much-needed cognitive break.

2. Meditative states. When you're feeling relaxed, but mindful—as you do when you're by or on the water—stress and anxiety are decreased while mental clarity and focus are improved.

3. Sense of connection. Nichols notes, "[That feeling of awe you experience by the water] switches you from a 'me' orientation to a 'we' orientation."

4. Creativity boost. Blue space triggers our brains to go into a "default mode network" where daydreaming, imagination, insight and introspection live—this is essential for inspiring creativity and finding new solutions.

5. Healthy uplift. Both exercise and being by water are good for our bodies and our brains. When you combine them, these benefits increase exponentially.

Kiawah Island Golf Resort delivers an abundance of blue space at any meeting, surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean, Kiawah River, plentiful lagoons and unspoiled marshlands across a 10-mile-long barrier island in South Carolina's Lowcountry. This environment sets the perfect scene to reduce your attendees' stress levels, sharpen their focus, better connect with each other and inspire creative thought for the next big idea. These are effects the resort’s ProMeetings team witnesses almost daily in the groups who gather there.

Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s 38,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting spaces grant your team easy access to the island's impressive variety of blue—and green—space. Beginning in early 2020, you'll also have a new option to consider when the resort opens the doors to their brand-new West Beach Conference Center. This facility will deliver 23,000-square feet of flexible pre-event and meeting space—including a 10,000 square-foot ballroom—with state-of-the-art technology and stunning outdoor areas.

