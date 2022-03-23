Better Late Than Never: Vegas Resort to Get Meeting Space

When Circa Resort & Casino opened in late 2020, it boasted 777 guest rooms, a huge outdoor pool venue, and a location alongside the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas. However, for groups there was just one problem: no conference space.

That will be rectified with the September debut of 35,000 square feet of space for meetings and events. “Since our opening, we have been working tirelessly to meet this next phase of growth and provide a remarkable experience for meeting planners and attendees,” says Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa.

That experience will include the 14,456-square-foot Galaxy Ballroom, divisible by four, and its 1,677-square-foot outdoor terrace overlooking the city. Also in the works on the same floor are the 3,572-square-foot Starlite room, divisible by three, and a number of smaller meeting rooms.

For social and networking events, Circa has several existing venues available for buyouts. Its Stadium Swim pool deck (shown) can host private events for up to 4,000, and when it’s a full buyout, groups have control of the 143-foot, high-resolution screen that towers over the deck.

On the 60th floor of the resort, a 9,330-square-foot rooftop bar and outdoor terrace called Legacy Club can accommodate 200 people seated or 400 for a reception, and can be reserved for full or partial buyouts.



Circa is three miles north of the Las Vegas Convention Center and about a 20-minute drive from Harry Reid International Airport, formerly McCarran International Airport.